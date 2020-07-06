Altoona football starts strength and conditioning

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - We are getting closer and closer to football. Today at Oakleaf Stadium, Altoona started their summer strength and conditioning programs, with a strong emphasis on social distancing making sure all players are at least five yards apart at all times. Athletes showed up in groups of 25 or less to train and prepare for the upcoming season. Head coach Chad Hanson believes if we don’t do the little things right, it greatly reduces the chance of having a season.

“They have a questionnaire that they have to go through and answer for me, do they have a cough, do they have a sore throat, shortness of breath, have they been around someone with covid-19 and we do a temperature check, if any of those come back as a yes or a temperature of 100.4 or higher, then they can’t participate.”

As of right now, contact days for Altoona are set from July 20th through the 24th.

