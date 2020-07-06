Bear spotted in Chippewa Falls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police are warning people to look out for a black bear on the loose in downtown.

According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, a small black bear has been spotted in several different locations around town. Officer Brian Flug says that during this time of year, cubs are separating from their mothers and looking for a place to make their home. Officer Flug says if you see a bear in your area, keep your distance and do not feed it.

“If you want to observe them from a distance, keep that distance, don’t follow them around and let them go,”Officer Flug says. “We have never seen one come into a residential area and actually looking for something or looking to get into a garage.”

Officer Flug says the bear has been spotted on the north by the new middle school and south side near Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls. If you do see the cub, call the Chippewa Falls Police Department so they can monitor where the bear is heading.

