Boat sales see an increase with canceled summer activities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With many summer activities canceled, families are flocking to the water for outdoor enjoyment.

Local boat sales are up this year, despite a significant drop in the spring. Boat sales peaked in May and June, and continue to boom now in July.

Both new and used boat sales are up, but Boater’s Choice Marine notices that used boats are hard to come by.

“Our used boats are pretty picked through, I mean everything we have, people have bought. I’d love to find another three dozen four dozen used boats, but you can’t find them ... it’s the most popular pick,” says Matt Asplund, owner.

The Wisconsin DNR has said that fishing licenses sold have increased by nearly 100,000 this year, bringing even more people onto the water.

“The kids activities are canceled ... so families are spending time together in a boat,” says Asplund.

