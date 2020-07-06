Advertisement

Brewers release 2020 regular season schedule

The Brewers will start the season on the road taking on the Chicago Cubs on Friday, July 24th. Their home opener will be July 31st against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.
(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
Milwaukee, Wis. (WEAU) - The Milwaukee Brewers released their 60-game 2020 schedule. The Brewers will start the season on the road taking on the Chicago Cubs on Friday, July 24th. Their home opener will be July 31st against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.

The Milwaukee Brewers 2020 schedule
The Milwaukee Brewers 2020 schedule(WEAU)

The Brewers are scheduled to play 30 games each in Milwaukee and on the road, with 40 games against division opponents and 20 Interleague meetings with American League Central Division teams. The team’s home slate against division opponents includes seven games with the Cincinnati Reds, six with the Cardinals, four with the Pittsburgh Pirates and three with the Cubs.

The Crew will also play Interleague matchups in Milwaukee with the Kansas City Royals (three games), Minnesota Twins (three games), Detroit Tigers (two games) and Chicago White Sox (two games).

The Brewers’ longest homestand is scheduled to take place from Monday, Aug. 24 to Wednesday, Sept. 2, featuring 10 games in as many days against the Reds (four games), Pirates (four games) and Tigers (two games). The team’s longest road trip immediately precedes this homestand, running from Thursday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 23, and features 10 games in 11 days against the Cubs (four games), Twins (three games) and Pirates (three games).

The 2020 regular season concludes in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 27, the finale of a seven-game trip that begins with a three-game set in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 21.

