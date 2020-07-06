Advertisement

Bucks shut down training facility

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, makes a layup as Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond defends during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s Friday round of testing for the coronavirus.

Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World.

