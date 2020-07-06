Advertisement

Butterfly House returns this summer

Along with new ways to keep workers and visitors safe from COVID19
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many parents bring their children to the Butterfly House for some summer entertainment, but those who work here say it can be an amazing experience for everyone!

Megan Giefer, a Naturalist Educator at the house told WEAU,

“I would say everybody comes out here and they are so amazed with what they see. Sometimes if you’re lucky enough a butterfly will land on you, its super cool. Sometimes they land on your nose and the kids geek out, its super cool”

Preparation for this amazing attraction starts in the spring to have this house full of creatures that make it hard to leave.

And every butterfly that you'll see here, are native from Wisconsin and raised by volunteers.

"We find the eggs and we raise them from that just because that prevents any diseases or bacteria from happening," said Giefer.

The hunt for eggs, can be tough, but extremely rewarding.

“They are very small they’re the size of a pin head, they kind of look like a little football almost, but super small. And they’re on the underside of the milkweed leaves, we could spend weeks just doing this so.”

The butterfly house is now open for the summer, but there are some changes in place to keep visitors safe from COVID-19.

Giefer said,

“We are only allowing ten people in the house at a time so we are hoping everyone stays respectful to everyone times, we encourage wearing a mask. Like i said ten people, stay six feet apart. Just like what’s out there right now but … Just be respectful to people”

And even though butterfly fest is cancelled this year, they wanted to make sure that the house stay open ,

“We have people come from out of the country to see this and we still want it to be available to them”.

