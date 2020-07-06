Chippewa County with 12 new cases of COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County reported a total of 114 positive test results of COVID-19, which is a increase of 12 since Sunday.

Since June 6th, the county has nearly doubled the amount of cases, going from 59 to 114. There have been no deaths and 78 of the cases have been released from isolation. There have been 5,147 negative test results.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY STATISTICS:

114 positive test results (increase of 12)

5,147 negative test results

0 Deaths

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.