Eau Claire PD warns bridge jumping can be dangerous

By Katrina Henning
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thrill seekers might go to local bridges to take a leap of faith into the water, but the Eau Claire Police Department warns that this might not be a great idea.

They say they’ve gotten a few calls about bridge jumping, where people are jumping off bridges into the water for fun.

However, Josh Miller from the ECPD wants to remind community members that bridge jumping is illegal and can be dangerous.

“Our water level fluctuates a lot here with the river, there’s a lot of obstructions a lot of things in the water that you could hit, even if the water’s deep, but if the water’s shallow and you jump in you could be looking at some bad injuries,” he says.

He also says that currents can be an added challenge for the fire department to remove people from the water if they get swept away.

The fine for bridge jumping is under $500, but it could cost more than just money if it goes awry.

