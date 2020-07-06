Advertisement

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

Pedestrians pass by a Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Atlanta.
Pedestrians pass by a Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Four employees of a Georgia sandwich shop have been fired after making a noose out of bread dough and filming themselves playing with it.

A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.

The workers who are shown in the video appear to be white.

The Telegraph of Macon reports the clip was posted on Snapchat and later shared across social media, receiving thousands of views.

Customers threatened to boycott the sandwich shop over the incident. Jimmy John’s condemned the behavior in a Twitter statement and said the employees were fired.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportScene 13

Brewers release 2020 regular season schedule

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
The Brewers will start the season on the road taking on the Chicago Cubs on Friday, July 24th. Their home opener will be July 31st against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.

News

La Crosse Co. now has more than 500 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
La Crosse County announced six news confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, in addition to the 22 that came in during the long weekend.

News

UW-La Crosse new initiative helps provide essential needs to students

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
UW-La Crosse is looking to help provide students with essential needs from sheets to crockpots, with new initiative ‘Eagles Helping Eagles.'

National

Ringo Starr celebrates his 80th birthday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday.

National Politics

Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

News

Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evers in June rejected a system scope statement for rules bringing UW into compliance with revisions Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made in May to Title IX, a 1972 law barring discrimination based on sex in education

National

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

National Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Noem didn't wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C., according to her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel.

Coronavirus

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and LISA MARIE PANE
Hospitals are fast approaching capacity in Florida and Texas, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.