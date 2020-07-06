Advertisement

La Crosse Co. now has more than 500 COVID-19 cases

Allen County currently has seven deaths reported from COVID-19.
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) -

La Crosse County announced six new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, in addition to the 22 that came in during the long weekend.

The county is now at 509 cases, with 291 considered recovered, one case hospitalized and no deaths.

A National Guard testing site is taking place Friday, July 10 in La Crosse at Logan High School. Up to 400 test kits will be available.

Only two establishments are currently listed as places with high exposure risk in La Crosse County.

“It’s this balance between being open, but doing it safely,” said Jen Rombalski, La Crosse County Health Department director. “We have seen a lot of folks that even when we call them, if they are already doing a number of things, there’s typically at least something that we can suggest that they consider adding to their list of precautions to help decrease risk to their employees and customers.”

The health department says it’s meeting weekly with every K-12 school in the county to work on plans to operate safely this fall.

As for the three local colleges, it’s concerned about the 20-29 age group following the recent surge.

“What I think may happen is these students come back on campus and it may be activities they are engaging in outside of the actual school setting that increases the spread,” Rombalski said. “So, that’s a tougher place to get to. A tougher way to control and prevent spread of COVID-19.”

