Motorcyclist injured in crash and arrested for 6th OWI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One motorcyclist is hospitalized for non life threatening injuries after a crash Sunday evening in which he was also arrested for his 6th OWI.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office the crash happened on HWY 53 near milepost 90.2 near the North Crossing around 5:06 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies say a 53-year-old man drove a motorcycle into the median, veered back up to the shoulder, where he overturned and was thrown from the bike.

According to the report witnesses say the man was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control.

Following an OWI investigation, the driver was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence 6th offense, Operating After Revocation, and two arrest warrants.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.