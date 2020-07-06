Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases fall, but the trend keeps going up

Percentage of positive tests slips back under 10%
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The daily percentage of total COVID-19 tests that were positive slipped back into the single-digits Monday after a weekend spent north of that benchmark. Meanwhile, no new deaths were reported in the state for the third straight day.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, the 484 new cases recorded Monday were the fewest in a single day since last Monday, but still couldn’t prevent the rolling seven-day average number of new cases from climbing to 572. Prior to the past week, there were only two single days in which more than 572 new cases were reported.

In all, 5,286 tests were tallied Monday, dropping the percentage of tests that were positive for the day to 9.2 percent.

The latest positive tests pushes the total number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin since the outbreak began to 32,061, of which more than 25,000, or nearly 80 precent, have already recovered. Over 3,600 people have been hospitalized by the virus.

With no new deaths reported since Friday, the number of people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 to 796.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.332
Brown Co.3,04942
Columbia Co.1011
Dane Co.2,45732
Dodge Co.4845
Grant Co.17713
Green Co.1001
Green Lake Co.400
Iowa Co.370
Jefferson Co.2914
Juneau Co.431
Lafayette Co.760
Marquette Co.241
Milwaukee Co.12,396391
Richland Co.154
Rock Co.94024
Sauk Co.1233
Waukesha Co.1,41239

