Advertisement

No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax filing deadline

The IRS wants your tax returns.
The IRS wants your tax returns.(Source: IRS)
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s time to do your taxes — no more delays.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15.

The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses. But now that new deadline is rapidly approaching.

Taxpayers must file or seek an extension by the new deadline or face a penalty. The IRS is expecting about 150 million returns from individuals and as of last count, it had received almost 139 million.

So for those of you still waiting to file, make a payment or with other questions, a few answers:

___

DO I HAVE TO?

Yes. In most cases, you must file and pay your taxes by July 15.

Taxpayers who need more time can request an extension on the IRS website. That will give them until Oct. 15 to file. However, an extension to file does not mean added time to pay. So those planning on filing later should estimate what they owe and make that payment by July 15.

___

I CAN’T PAY NOW, WHAT DO I DO?

Go ahead and file your taxes even if you cannot pay.

The IRS is willing to set up payment plans or make other arrangements with taxpayers who cannot pay in full. Many of those can be set up online. And the penalty for failure to file will be much more expensive than the failure to pay, says Kathy Pickering, chief tax officer at H&R Block.

___

WHAT ABOUT REFUNDS?

The IRS is still processing and issuing refunds, most within 21 days.

Those getting refunds will be paid interest, dating back to April 15, if they file on time. The interest rate is 5% per year through June 30. Starting July 1, it drops to 3% per year. The interest is compounded daily for refunds. Any refund issued after July 1 will get a blended rate.

___

I DON’T WANT TO GO TO ANYWHERE. CAN I DO THIS ONLINE?

Yes, you can file or pay your taxes online. The IRS urges taxpayers to use electronic options to support social distancing and speed the processing of returns, refunds or payments. The agency is still working its way through a backlog of mail that built up during its closure in response to the pandemic.

Accountants and tax preparation services say they have a variety of means to help people prepare their taxes without meeting face to face.

___

WHAT ABOUT ESTIMATED TAXES?

Taxpayers who make estimated quarterly tax payments have until July 15 to make the payments for the first and second quarter. Those were originally due on April 15 and June 15 respectively.

___

WHAT ELSE?

There are a host of other tax deadlines linked to July 15. Check out the IRS website or reach out to a tax professional for answers to your specific question.

One worth noting is that July 15 is also the deadline to claim a refund for 2016 tax returns. An estimated $1.5 billion refunds for 2016 are sitting unclaimed because people failed to file tax returns. The law provides a three-year window of opportunity to claim a refund. But if taxpayers do not file a return within that time, the money becomes property of the Treasury. There is no penalty to file a later return if a refund is due.

It's also a good time to check in with a tax professional if you have had a major shift in income, employment or other tax situations in 2020. With all the changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be need for added help when it comes to taxes.

“Reach out to (your tax professional) about what 2020 is going to look like,” says Michael Eisenberg, a CPA and attorney at Squar Milner in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportScene 13

Brewers release 2020 regular season schedule

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
The Brewers will start the season on the road taking on the Chicago Cubs on Friday, July 24th. Their home opener will be July 31st against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.

News

La Crosse Co. now has more than 500 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
La Crosse County announced six news confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, in addition to the 22 that came in during the long weekend.

National

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.

News

UW-La Crosse new initiative helps provide essential needs to students

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
UW-La Crosse is looking to help provide students with essential needs from sheets to crockpots, with new initiative ‘Eagles Helping Eagles.'

National

Ringo Starr celebrates his 80th birthday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday.

National Politics

Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

News

Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evers in June rejected a system scope statement for rules bringing UW into compliance with revisions Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made in May to Title IX, a 1972 law barring discrimination based on sex in education

National

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

National Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Noem didn't wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C., according to her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel.

Coronavirus

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and LISA MARIE PANE
Hospitals are fast approaching capacity in Florida and Texas, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.