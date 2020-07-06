One injured in two vehicle crash in Monroe County

Warrens, Wis. (WEAU) - An accident involving a pick-up truck and motorcycle in Warrens left one injured on Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the pick-up truck was driven by 34-year old Cory Hart of Warrens, who was cited for “failure to yield when making a left turn resulting in bodily harm”.

25-year old Richard Gunn of rural Tomah was driving the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He was taken from the scene by Gunderson Air. Gunn was cited for operating with a valid driver license.

The accident happened on County Highway EW at Atwood Avenue in rural Warrens.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.