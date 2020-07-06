Advertisement

Packers’ Titletown District reopening this week

Families can expect things to look a little different for health and safety
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers’ Titletown District is welcoming the community back this week for in-person classes and activities. These include fitness programs, line and ballroom dancing, and art classes.

Titletown has offered virtual programs for the last few months. Now staff members say they have a plan to reopen safely, which means things are going to look a little different.

One of the biggest changes is that you’ll now have to register online ahead of time. This is an effort to cap class sizes and keep them small enough to maintain social distancing.

“We’ll have the registration in place and that will help cap the class size, then we’ll have an online waiver that participants will be asked to complete in advance. We’ll have a check-in procedure. We’ll also mark the different spots where participants can enjoy the different programs,” Mallory Steinberg, manager of Titletown Programs and Marketing, said.

The Titletown playground is open. So far there aren’t any limits on capacity, but it will be monitored on particularly busy days.

The game courts, like ping-pong, are open but there won’t be any shared equipment out for public use.

Around Titletown you’ll see more hand sanitizer dispensers on the grounds.

Staff here say a lot of planning went into coming up with ways to open safely.

“We’re fortunate that we have a great outdoor space to work with, so we’re excited to be able to get back outside to have people coming back to Titletown to enjoy some of the programs that they’ve come to love, whether that’s fitness or art type of programs. We just want to make sure that we take a measured approach and keep safety in mind,” Steinberg said.

You’ll find a full list of events at Titletown.com.

Face masks are strongly encouraged when visiting the Titletown District.

