Roberts woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after boating accident
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a boating accident.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said 41-year-old Tera Busker from Roberts was riding illegally on the front of the boat on Pokegema Lake. The boat hit a wave and she was thrown off the boat and hit the motor.
The accident is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.