Roberts woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after boating accident

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a boating accident.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said 41-year-old Tera Busker from Roberts was riding illegally on the front of the boat on Pokegema Lake. The boat hit a wave and she was thrown off the boat and hit the motor.

The accident is under investigation.

