Advertisement

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge coronavirus can spread in air

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air — a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic.

In a letter published this week in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, two scientists from Australia and the U.S. wrote that studies have shown “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air.” That means people in certain indoor conditions could be at greater risk of being infected than was previously thought.

The WHO has long maintained that COVID-19 is spread via larger respiratory droplets, most often when people cough or sneeze, that fall to the ground. It has dismissed the possibility of airborne transmission, except for certain high-risk medical procedures, like when patients are first put on breathing machines.

In a statement on Monday, the U.N. health agency said it was aware of the article and was reviewing it with technical experts.

WHO has been criticized in recent weeks and months for its seeming divergence from the scientific community. The organization for months declined to recommend mask-wearing, partly out of supply concerns and has also continued to describe the transmission of COVID-19 from people without symptoms as "rare."

The letter was endorsed by 239 scientists from a variety of fields. It stated that the issue of whether or not COVID-19 was airborne was of "heightened significance" as many countries stop restrictive lockdown measures.

The authors cited previous studies suggesting that germs closely related to the new virus were spread via airborne transmission. They said "there is every reason to expect" that the coronavirus behaves similarly. They also cited a Washington state choir practice and research about a poorly ventilated restaurant in Guangzhou, China, each of which raised the possibility of infections from airborne droplets.

"We are concerned that the lack of recognition of the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19 and the lack of clear recommendations on the control measures against the airborne virus will have significant consequences," the scientists wrote. "People may think they are fully protected by adhering to the current recommendations but in fact, additional airborne interventions are needed."

Scientists around the world have been working furiously to understand the new virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is thought to mainly jump from person to person through close contact, but adds: "We are still learning about how the virus spreads."

Martin McKee, a professor of European Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who was not linked to the letter, said the scientists' arguments sounded "entirely reasonable."

"Part of the problem is that everybody at WHO was moving with the paradigm of influenza, even though we know there are lots of differences between influenza and coronaviruses," he said.

McKee noted that with Britain's recent reopening of its pubs, restaurants and salons, the possibility of airborne coronavirus transmission might mean stricter interventions are needed indoors, including more mask-wearing and continued physical distancing.

"We're getting accumulating evidence about super-spreading events happening in indoor spaces where there are large numbers of people in confined spaces," he said. "Many of these are in exactly the circumstances that governments now want to open up."

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportScene 13

Brewers release 2020 regular season schedule

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
The Brewers will start the season on the road taking on the Chicago Cubs on Friday, July 24th. Their home opener will be July 31st against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.

News

La Crosse Co. now has more than 500 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
La Crosse County announced six news confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, in addition to the 22 that came in during the long weekend.

National

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.

News

UW-La Crosse new initiative helps provide essential needs to students

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
UW-La Crosse is looking to help provide students with essential needs from sheets to crockpots, with new initiative ‘Eagles Helping Eagles.'

National

Ringo Starr celebrates his 80th birthday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday.

National Politics

Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

News

Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evers in June rejected a system scope statement for rules bringing UW into compliance with revisions Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made in May to Title IX, a 1972 law barring discrimination based on sex in education

National

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

National Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Noem didn't wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C., according to her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel.

Coronavirus

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and LISA MARIE PANE
Hospitals are fast approaching capacity in Florida and Texas, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.