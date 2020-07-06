Advertisement

Sheriff: At least 2 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

Authorities search the site of a deadly plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene.
Authorities search the site of a deadly plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene.(Source: KXLY/CNN)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Two bodies have been pulled from Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene and as many as six other people are missing after two small planes collided above the water, authorities said.

Witnesses described the planes colliding and crashing into the lake near Powderhorn Bay at around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, a Kootenai County Sheriff's statement said.

Multiple local agencies responded, including the sheriff’s marine teams, local fire departments and the U.S. Coast Guard, the Spokane Spokesman-Review reported.

Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins said the two recovered bodies had not been identified. Investigators are checking initial reports that there were eight people on the two planes. They don't believe anyone survived.

John Cowles told the newspaper he was on the lake with his family when saw what appeared to be an "engine explosion" on a seaplane flying no more than 200 feet (61 meters) overhead. One of the plane's wings then separated, and the plane fell into the water.

Patrick Pearce told the Spokesman-Review that he saw two single-engine planes coming towards each other at 800 to 900 feet (244 to 274 meters) above the water. Pearce, a pilot himself, said he recognized by the engine sounds that both were traveling at fairly high speeds when they collided and fell into the lake.

The National Transportation Safety Board will likely take over the investigation, Higgins told the Spokesman-Review.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban

Updated: seconds ago
The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, only arose after Congress in 2015 created an exception in the law that allows the automated calls for collection of government debt.

National

Uber buys Postmates, ups delivery game in $2.65 billion deal

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Uber and its Uber Eats food-delivery division will gain ground against DoorDash, which controls about 37% of the U.S. food delivery market.

National Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The ruling, just under four months before the 2020 election, leaves in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway.

National

Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell shown posing on British throne

Updated: 25 minutes ago
A photo has emerged showing Ghislaine Maxwell, an alleged accomplice of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, posing on a throne at Buckingham Palace.

National Politics

Treasury names 700,000 small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
The FDA warns that hand sanitizers using methanol, or wood alcohol, instead of ethanol could be hazardous to your health.

News

Roberts woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after boating accident

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One woman was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a boating accident.

National

Trump calls NASCAR ‘noose’ controversy a hoax, says removal of Confederate flag lowered ratings

Updated: 48 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR in a Monday morning tweet, calling the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama a hoax.

National

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
A federal judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down, pending an environmental review.

News

1 dead after Barron County crash

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
1 woman was pronounced dead after a Barron County crash happened Saturday, July 4.

Travel

WIS 27 to undergo construction in Chippewa County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
WIS 27 will be under construction to replace a culvert in Chippewa County starting Monday.