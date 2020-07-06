Socially distanced dance party held in Chippewa Falls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One group in Chippewa Falls says they aren't going to let the pandemic keep them from dancing.

About 20 people of all ages gathered at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls for a socially distanced Zumba dance party. The event started with 30 minutes of kids dancing, followed by an hour for adults. Organizers say they decided to start having these dance parties every Sunday to give people a fun, safe way to get outside and be active after months of safer at home orders. For instructor Katie Bushman, the feeling of being back dancing with people is freeing.

“That zen feeling people get from yoga, that’s 100% what I get from Zumba and I know a lot of our participants do too,” Bushman says. “I think it is just a really great way to forget about all the stress and trouble we have in the world and just enjoy being free for a little bit.”

Denise Swartz drove from Stanley to Chippewa Falls for the event and says she loves the idea of getting people together for some social interaction after being cooped up for so long.

“I love that its fun, its working every muscle group you can imagine, its a good time with other people, its different levels of people doing it at the same time and we all just enjoy dancing and the music and everything about it,” she says.

Bushman says the event started as a way for local Zumba instructors to get together, but decided to open it to the public. She says as long as the weather is nice, they will be hosting the dance parties every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park. The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in participating.

