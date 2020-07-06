Advertisement

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Shortly after fireworks above Mount Rushmore disappeared into the night sky on Friday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem accompanied President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One despite having had close contact with Trump’s son’s girlfriend, who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Gov. Kristi Noem greet President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump upon arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Friday, July 3, 2020, in Rapid City, S.D. Trump is en route to Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Gov. Kristi Noem greet President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump upon arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Friday, July 3, 2020, in Rapid City, S.D. Trump is en route to Mount Rushmore National Memorial.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump has been in a position all along to encounter a virus that spreads from people who don’t feel sick, such as Noem, who had interacted closely at a campaign fundraiser with Donald Trump Jr.‘s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who turned out to be infected. Noem didn’t wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C., according to her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel.

Noem had tested negative for COVID-19 shortly before welcoming Trump to South Dakota on Friday, a day after she had interacted with Guilfoyle. One photo on social media showed Noem and Guilfoyle, who is also a Trump campaign staff member, hugging. The Trump campaign announced that Guilfoyle had tested positive on Friday.

Guilfoyle's infection prompted some Republicans, such as Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana, to take precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. He suspended in-person campaigning for his gubernatorial bid after his wife and his running mate both attended a fundraiser with Guilfoyle earlier in the week.

Noem doesn’t plan anything similar or to get tested again for the virus, Seidel said. She cast Noem’s decision to fly on Air Force One as a demonstration of how to live with the virus. Seidel pointed to comments from the World Health Organization that the spread of the virus is “rare” from asymptomatic people. But that runs counter to guidance from public health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that advises people to wear masks when interacting with people outside their household.

The CDC says that people with active infections can still test negative, especially if it is early in the infection. The agency recommends that even people who test negative take precautions like avoiding close contact and wearing a mask around others.

Asked about Trump’s interaction with Noem, the White House noted the frequency with which the president is tested.

“The president is tested constantly, has tested negative, and those around him are tested as well,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

When asked why Noem was allowed to travel on Air Force One, McEnany referred the question to the Secret Service, but added: “They take the president’s health very seriously. They would never put him in a situation that would put him in harm’s way.”

The Secret Service referred questions to the White House press office, which provided no additional comment.

Ian Fury, a spokesperson for Noem, said Monday on Twitter that the governor had consulted with the White House doctor before she boarded Air Force One and was told it would be OK to fly.

As the number of people hospitalized from COVID-19 in South Dakota has decreased in recent weeks to just 59 people statewide, Noem has doubled down on her relaxed approach to the pandemic. Even as Republican governors in states like Texas have moved to require people to wear masks, Noem didn't require distancing or masks at the July 3 celebration at Mount Rushmore, an outdoor event at which few in the closely packed crowd wore masks.

On Friday night, she told the crowd, “Tonight, if you look to your left, if you look to your right, you’re going to see that this crowd isn’t just from South Dakota, but it’s from everywhere across this nation.”

The influx of tourists for the Rushmore fireworks has some local leaders and doctors concerned that the area could see a spike in cases. Seidel said the governor worries about other effects of the virus, such as unemployment and domestic violence.

When Seidel was asked about a risk to Trump’s health from Noem’s presence on Air Force One, she said, “I don’t understand why Gov. Noem now needs to manage the president’s medical care.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportScene 13

Brewers release 2020 regular season schedule

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
The Brewers will start the season on the road taking on the Chicago Cubs on Friday, July 24th. Their home opener will be July 31st against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.

News

La Crosse Co. now has more than 500 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
La Crosse County announced six news confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, in addition to the 22 that came in during the long weekend.

National

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.

News

UW-La Crosse new initiative helps provide essential needs to students

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
UW-La Crosse is looking to help provide students with essential needs from sheets to crockpots, with new initiative ‘Eagles Helping Eagles.'

National

Ringo Starr celebrates his 80th birthday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday.

National Politics

Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

News

Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evers in June rejected a system scope statement for rules bringing UW into compliance with revisions Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made in May to Title IX, a 1972 law barring discrimination based on sex in education

National

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

Coronavirus

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and LISA MARIE PANE
Hospitals are fast approaching capacity in Florida and Texas, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.