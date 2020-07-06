Advertisement

Spending habits during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people out of work, and changed spending habits for others.
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Many people are opting to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the pandemic started we don’t really go out and do much, everything is pretty much at home,” says Angie Stombaugh of Eau Claire.

And some are saving more money than they did before the pandemic.

“We’ve always been pretty thrifty, we’ve saved, pretty avid savers,” says Luke Otto of Eau Claire. “This has only exacerbated that, we save more than usual.”

“The thing I have noticed is spending has definitely been on groceries and those household items during that time,” says Charter Bank Branch Manager Chad Plath.

Plath says some are also deciding to spend money and take advantage of historically low interest rates.

“People are still buying cars and doing some of those home projects, just with the rates being so low so people are getting those things done,” he says.

But for some, every cent counts as they look to an uncertain future.

“We’re not doing the big vacations we would have probably saved up for before, we had plans and they’re all getting changed,” Stombaugh says. “We’re trying to save the extra money because no one knows when it is going to be over plus jobs are always changing, places are furloughing.”

“I think we’re more worried with what could happen in the next few months that we’ve been saving more than usual,” Otto says.

Overall, Plath says it is all about knowing where you are at with your finances.

“Know your budget, know what things you need to get taken care of.”

