“Stop the Traffick” through Fierce Freedom’s Run/Walk

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This month, Fierce Freedom is hoping to “Stop the Traffick” through their virtual run and walk. They hope the fun atmosphere will encourage families to have tough conversations about human trafficking.

The 13th annual Just Us For Justice Run and Walk is going to be done differently this year, but the goal remains the same. Fierce Freedom is hosting a half mile run for kids and a 2 or 5 mile run for adults.

On the week of July 22, you will have a full week to run the distance where ever you can and whenever you have time. They also will have videos posted to their website to educate parents, teens and kids about human trafficking. In addition to spending time exercising, they hope to educate participants about ways to protect yourself and how to talk to your kids about the issue.

“A lot of times kids are going to be targeted as well for exploitation and so if you as a parent and a child can come together, start having these conversations early and realize what is out there. That’s going to be the most organic, safe and fun way,” said Cat Jacoby from Fierce Freedom. “That’s kind of your best bet and that’s what we want to help you as parents do.”

It is $25 for adults and $10 for kids, all of that money going to support the work at Fierce Freedom. There will also be 48 race prizes, not just for top finishers but some will be drawn randomly. They also ask you get involved on social media to show how you are getting out running or walking but also having those conversations with your friends and family.

Click here to register for the event.

