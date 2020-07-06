Advertisement

The rise of Blair-Taylor softball

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - The past 3 seasons, Blair-Taylor softball has been as close as it gets. Three straight state tournaments and two state championship appearances and they were led by this year’s senior class, that brought a winning habit to wildcat softball.

“Seeing the stands full of just Blair community was so amazing and starting that tradition was just, it was an honor,” said softball player and 2020 graduate Ari Charles.

“I can see it in like the younger girls too and that like makes us feel really good because they’ll come to us and ask us for lessons or ask us to go to their practices and at the end of the day that’s all I ever really wanted to instill the same stuff into the younger girls,” said softball player and 2020 graduate Lauren Steien.

After coming so close for three straight years, 2020 was finally going to be the one. Five returning seniors including Ari Charles and Lauren Steien, who were both first team all-state as juniors and then, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year we were really headstrong we were like, ya know, we have all of the facilities to get this done and bring home the gold. Not being able to play with them was really sad kind of heartbreaking almost,” said Charles.

Steien said,”We were so close the two years before that and we were so close it was on the tip of our tongues and that was pretty hard knowing we couldn’t fight for that again.”

The Wildcats will never know what could’ve been in 2020, and that will always sting, but as time goes on, the memories they made will forever be in their hearts.

Lauren said, “After a while you just kind of look back at everything you did do and you’re like wow not a lot of people got to do that In general so like I’m just grateful for the time I had with the team.”

Both Lauren and Ari are off to play at the collegiate level as Blair-Taylor softball will continue to move forward.

