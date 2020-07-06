UPDATE: Two dead after Polk County vehicle crash

OSCEOLA Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have died following a two vehicle crash that happened in Osceola on Thursday, July 2.

Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says 58-year-old Scott Brust and 53-year-old Lisa Swanson, both from Cushing, died after the crash.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received calls of a two vehicle crash on Highway 35, north of 90th Avenue. '

Investigation shows one truck was headed south on Highway 35 while the other truck was headed north. The trucks collided at the center line.

