UPDATE: Two dead after Polk County vehicle crash
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OSCEOLA Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have died following a two vehicle crash that happened in Osceola on Thursday, July 2.
Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says 58-year-old Scott Brust and 53-year-old Lisa Swanson, both from Cushing, died after the crash.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received calls of a two vehicle crash on Highway 35, north of 90th Avenue. '
Investigation shows one truck was headed south on Highway 35 while the other truck was headed north. The trucks collided at the center line.
