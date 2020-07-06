Advertisement

UW-La Crosse new initiative helps provide essential needs to students

'Eagles Helping Eagles' provides requested items to students in need
University of Wisconsin La Crosse
University of Wisconsin La Crosse
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

UW-La Crosse is looking to help provide students with essential needs-- from sheets to crockpots.

The university recently announced its new initiative ‘Eagles Helping Eagles.'

Students in need of items can fill out a confidential online survey.

Those items are then posted in the school’s ‘Campus Connection’ and staff will orchestrate pickup and delivery of materials.

The school already provides a food pantry and campus closet to help feed and clothe students in need.

University staff say more students struggle financially than some may assume.

“At least 70 percent of our students at UWL participate in one of our financial aid programs, so we know that overall our students do have need,” said Louise Janke, UWL director of financial aid.

The program has been in the works for several semesters and has already been met with positive feedback.

UWL hopes the resource helps support students and allows them to be successful both inside and outside of the classroom.

