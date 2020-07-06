WIS 27 to undergo construction in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - WIS 27 will be under construction to replace a culvert in Chippewa County starting Monday.

The culvert replacement will be between Cadott and Cornell. Starting at Seth Creek, north of 100th Avenue, then Leman Creek, south of Highway K to the unnamed stream south of Clark Creek culvert and lastly Clark Creek about two-tenths a mile south of WIS 64.

WIS 27 will be detoured to WIS 29, WIS 178 and WIS 64.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the construction is scheduled to be completed in early October.

