AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Kodie Dutcher was last seen in Baraboo, Wisconsin.
10-year-old Kodie Dutcher
10-year-old Kodie Dutcher(Baraboo Police Dept.)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

An Amber Alert has been issued in Wisconsin with the following information:

CHILD’S NAME: Kodie B. Dutcher AGE: 10 SEX: Female RACE: White HEIGHT: 4 ft. 9 inches WEIGHT: 110 lbs. HAIR COLOR: Blonde EYE COLOR: Blue CHILD LAST SEEN WEARING: Overall Pants

DATE AND TIME LAST SEEN: 07/06/20 at 4:00 p.m. on the 1100 Block of 12th Street in Baraboo. Child is believed to be on foot. Kodie is suspected to have taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal. Emergency Services have checked the area but have not been able to locate Kodie. She left behind her cell phone and shoes. Any information on Kodie’s whereabouts please contact the Baraboo Police Department at (608) 963-5622.

