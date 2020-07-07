Advertisement

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

All are at Speedway gas stations
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Dunkin’ will shut down 450 locations by the end of the year, the company said Tuesday.

All the stores are located at Speedway gas stations. Dunkin’ announced the end of its partnership with Speedway in February.

“By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.

The next-gen stores are larger standalone cafes.

“We also remain committed to growing our presence in gas and convenience locations, as well as other non-traditional locations, including airports, universities, travel plazas and military installations,” the statement said.

Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its name last year.

There are more than 8,500 Dunkin’ stores across the United States.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

