UPDATE: Grand Avenue situation resolved peacefully

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After nearly 2 hours of negotiation, a man surrendered to police without further incident.

Authorities were called to a home on Grand Avenue near the intersection of Dewey St, around 7 a.m. for a man in crisis who had firearms.

When officers arrived, they were able to get other residents out of the house early on and then began negotiations with the man inside.

“We have a dangerous situation and someone who is in crisis with a firearm but we always try to go through our de-escalation first, that’s the reason that we train our officers in crisis intervention training specifically for these kinds of things,” said Josh Miller from the Eau Claire Police Deparment. “He is able to be taken into custody with little to no use of force and now we can get him the help he needs rather than take him to jail.”

Grand Ave is now back open.

Eau Claire police have closed a street in downtown Eau Claire, and a negotiator is being brought to a home on Grand Avenue.

Grand Avenue is closed right now from S. Dewey Street to Dodge Street. That’s about a two-block stretch. Armed officers are staged there and WEAU 13 News has learned a negotiator is coming to a home on Grand Avenue. Police have not issued any other information.

