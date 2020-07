EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has noted a harmful algae bloom at Lake Eau Claire Beach.

The health department says this can be harmful to children and pets. You are asked not to swim, touch or swallow the water near the algae.

People are also advised to avoid boating and fishing near the area as well.

