La Crosse man charged with sexual assault

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man has been charged with sexual assault after a victim’s sexual assault kit was tested.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Tuesday that Hank Elmore, 36, was charged on June 19 with alleged sexual assault by use of force that occurred in 2010.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the complaint alleges Elmore had sexual intercourse with another person without their consent and by use of force in July 2010.

The victim’s sexual assault kit was tested in 2018 and the DNA matched to Elmore. He has prior convictions of sexual assault.

