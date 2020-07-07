Advertisement

Man charged in La Crosse County with 9th OWI

Gavel
Gavel(WSAZ)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A West Salem man has been charged with his 9th OWI offense in La Crosse County.

Court records show Troy Oldenburg, 48, has been charged with OWI- 9th, operating with PAC 9th and felony bail jumping.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were dispatched to to County Road B for reports of a Jeep almost hitting multiple vehicles as well as mailboxes.

The preliminary breath test resulted in 0.368.

