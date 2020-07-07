Patient recalls the experience of getting elective surgery during a pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tony Bogard has been in and out of hospitals in the Midwest, trying to get a problem solved.

“Through six surgeries, it was all failures, some not so bad, some pretty intense,” he says.

However, he came to Eau Claire during the COVID-19 crisis and found success.

“As of right now everything’s looking good.”

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital recently opened up to full availability for elective surgeries, and Bogard took advantage of it. They started their slow opening on May 4, and just recently reached over 100% availability, meaning they have the staff and resources to fill the surgery schedule.

“I’m a person that overthinks a lot of things, so I was more overthinking the negatives and not the positives, and in the whole situation there was too many positives to think of that outweighed the negatives by a lot,” Bogard says.

The hospital has their patients get a COVID-19 test beforehand, and Bogard’s came back negative. The hospital also has various protocols to keep visitors, staff, and patients safe before, during, and after surgery.

“Patients and visitors from the moment they come in, there’s a screening process, they get asked if they have any symptoms, they do a temperature check and then they’re escorted to the unit,” says Stacey Powell, Director of Surgical Services at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Powell says that surgery is a personal decision, and to check with your provider on whether or not to wait. But for Bogard, he says he's glad he took action.

“If you can get in there, get in there, cause the snowball effect could happen and then a problem could become worse even in a couple months,” he says.

The hospital says it completely stopped elective surgeries when the pandemic first showed up in the area, but now has mostly returned to normal.

