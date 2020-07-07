Pierce County declares local emergency after heavy rainfall

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Pierce County has declared a local emergency after heavy rainfall caused flooding.

The Pierce County Emergency Management is now seeking information to determine the extent of damages to home and business in the county. The information will be used for grant and loan requests.

Low to moderate income households with damage are urged to call 2-1-1 or the Pierce County Emergency Management at 715-273-6751.

