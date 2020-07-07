Second COVID-19 related death in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Health Department is reporting that a second person has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says this person was in their 80s with multiple underlying health conditions and passed away at a Twin Cities hospital.

There will be no other information about the person released from the Polk County Health Department.

Polk County currently has 17 active cases with 62 overall people in the county being diagnosed.

