Advertisement

Second COVID-19 related death in Polk County

A second person in Polk County has died due to complications of COVID-19.
A second person in Polk County has died due to complications of COVID-19.(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Health Department is reporting that a second person has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says this person was in their 80s with multiple underlying health conditions and passed away at a Twin Cities hospital.

There will be no other information about the person released from the Polk County Health Department.

Polk County currently has 17 active cases with 62 overall people in the county being diagnosed.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harmful algae bloom noted at Lake Eau Claire Beach

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has noted a harmful algae bloom at Lake Eau Claire Beach.

News

Pierce County declares local emergency after heavy rainfall

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Pierce County has declared a local emergency after heavy rainfall caused flooding.

Crime

La Crosse man charged with sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A La Crosse man has been charged with sexual assault after a victim’s sexual assault kit was tested.

News

Gov. Evers Announces Plan to Distribute PPE to Schools, Food Processors, Businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wisconsin Emergency Management will begin shipping more than 2 million cloth face masks and more than 4,200 infrared thermometers to K-12 public, charter, and private schools throughout the state.

Latest News

News

Altoona Police warn of black bear roaming neighborhoods

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Altoona Police Department is warning residents of sightings of a black bear in the area.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services holds COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson and Justus Cleveland
Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 p.m.

Court

Man charged in La Crosse County with 9th OWI

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A West Salem man has been charged with his 9th OWI offense in La Crosse County.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 5 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

UPDATE: Grand Avenue situation resolved peacefully

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Officers have closed Grand Avenue as negotiators work at a home there.

News

2 Killed in Home Explosion (7/7/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
2 Killed in Home Explosion (7/7/20)