I would like to nominate Stacy Jones for the Sunshine Award. Stacy is a medical assistant at the Krohn Clinic in Black River Falls. She always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude that is contagious even during these uncertain times. She is always going out of her way to help wherever and whenever she can, whether it’s for a patient, co-worker, family, or a friend. She is a true ray of sunshine!

Anonymous

