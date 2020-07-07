Advertisement

STACY JONES

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Stacy Jones for the Sunshine Award.  Stacy is a medical assistant at the Krohn Clinic in Black River Falls.  She always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude that is contagious even during these uncertain times.  She is always going out of her way to help wherever and whenever she can, whether it’s for a patient, co-worker, family, or a friend.  She is a true ray of sunshine!

Anonymous

