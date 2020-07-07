Advertisement

Starbucks barista accused of writing ‘ISIS’ on Muslim customer’s cup in Minn.

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - A Muslim-American advocacy group is calling for a Target employee from Minnesota and her manager to be fired after a woman alleges the employee wrote “ISIS” on her Starbucks cup.

A 19-year-old woman named Aishah and a friend went to grab coffee at a Starbucks located inside a Target in St. Paul, Minnesota. Aishah, who is Muslim, says before she could finish telling the employee behind the counter her name, she saw her write something on the side of the cup and hide it from view.

When Aishah received the beverage, she saw the cup read “ISIS.”

Aishah, a 19-year-old Muslim woman, and a friend went to grab coffee at a Starbucks located inside a Target in St. Paul, Minnesota. When Aishah received her beverage, she saw the cup read “ISIS.”
Aishah, a 19-year-old Muslim woman, and a friend went to grab coffee at a Starbucks located inside a Target in St. Paul, Minnesota. When Aishah received her beverage, she saw the cup read “ISIS.”(Source: Cair.com/WCCO/CNN)

"When I first received the drink, I was in shock that in a day and age that something like this could be written," Aishah said. "I felt humiliated. I felt enraged. I felt belittled."

Aishah asked the employee about the cup, and she says the employee told her she didn’t hear her name correctly. She says the manager sided with the employee.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for the staff involved to be fired and for additional training for other employees.

A spokesperson for Target, which manages the Starbucks location, says the company immediately apologized to Aishah after learning of the incident and said it was “an unfortunate mistake.”

“We have investigated the matter and believe that it was not a deliberate act but an unfortunate mistake that could have been avoided with more clarification. We’re taking appropriate actions with the team member, including additional training, to ensure this does not occur again,” read a statement from Target in part.

Aishah said, as of Monday morning, no one from Target had reached out to apologize. She says the employee never asked how to spell her name.

CAIR plans to file discrimination charges with the U.S. Department of Human Rights and is considering protesting.

“This is not a simple mistake. No one puts the KKK on the cup of somebody’s drink,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR Minnesota.

Copyright 2020 WCCO, Cair.com via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump donors among early recipients of coronavirus loans

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO and ANGELIKI KASTANIS
As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to President Donald Trump’s election efforts, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data.

National

'Silent spreaders' of coronavirus may pose serious threat as cases surge in 32 states

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
A new study finds asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people may be responsible for half of the United States' COVID-19 cases.

National

Doctors deliver baby at 5 months after pregnant mother fatally shot in Minneapolis

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Police are investigating the motive for the crime, but family members believe it was domestic violence.

National

'This is a mother's nightmare': Family grieves after pregnant woman from Minneapolis fatally shot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Doctors were able to deliver the woman's baby at 5 months, and family members say the infant is now fighting for her life.

National

US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matthew Brown
A spokesman for TC Energy said the company is not giving up on Keystone, but it will have to delay large portions of the 1,200-mile oil sands pipeline.

Latest News

Breaking News

AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Amber Alert has been issued in the state of Wisconsin for a 10-year-old girl from Baraboo.

National

Pilot, 4 victims identified after planes collide over Idaho lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Three of the eight victims' bodies have been recovered. Two others were located in the lake and are in the process of being recovered.

National

'I was in shock': Muslim woman says Minn. barista wrote 'ISIS' on her Starbucks cup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for the staff involved to be fired and for additional training for other employees. The organization also plans to file discrimination charges.

National

Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies after 3 months in ICU with coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Millions had been following the 41-year-old's daily struggle through updates on his wife's Instagram account. He was outlived by his 1-year-old son.

National

$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE
A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Monday for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one.