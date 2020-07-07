Advertisement

US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

In this Aug. 21, 2008 file photo, the Chevy Cobalt is seen on the assembly line at the Lordstown Assembly Plant, in Lordstown, Ohio. The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.
In this Aug. 21, 2008 file photo, the Chevy Cobalt is seen on the assembly line at the Lordstown Assembly Plant, in Lordstown, Ohio. The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.

The probe covers more than 614,000 Cobalts from the 2008 to 2010 model years and HHRs from 2008 and 2009.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 208 complaints from owners about gasoline leaks. Thirty-nine owners have told the agency about gas puddles or drips from leaky fuel lines toward the left rear wheel well.

The agency says it doesn’t have any reports of crashes, fires or injuries. It says the probe will determine how often the problem happens and assess potential safety issues.

GM says it’s cooperating in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harmful algae bloom noted at Lake Eau Claire Beach

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has noted a harmful algae bloom at Lake Eau Claire Beach.

National Politics

Mary Trump’s book offers devastating portrayal of president

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology.

News

Pierce County declares local emergency after heavy rainfall

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Pierce County has declared a local emergency after heavy rainfall caused flooding.

National

Mexico president heads to Washington for meeting with Trump

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
For his first foreign trip as president, Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador is travelling to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump, a leader who has repeatedly used Mexico as a piñata to rally his base.

National

Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for virus, takes mask off in front of reporters

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
During an appearance on Tuesday, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro took off his mask to show reporters that he is doing well after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Second COVID-19 related death in Polk County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Polk County Health Department is reporting that a second person has died due to complications of COVID-19.

National Politics

DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Crime

La Crosse man charged with sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A La Crosse man has been charged with sexual assault after a victim’s sexual assault kit was tested.

National Politics

Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil,” creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARCELO DE SOUSA and DAVID BILLER
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

National

Police investigating after human head found on the side of a roadway in Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
Law enforcement is investigating a human head that was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.