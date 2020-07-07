Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 Update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second straight day, Wisconsin set a record high for positive test results with 845. This follows up 754 positive results on Thursday.

The negative test results for the state were 11,857. The positivity rate for the day is 6.6%. Five additional deaths were reported in the state.

Eau Claire County saw 9 new COVID-19 cases reported. In total, the county has had 323 positive test results, with 235 estimated as recovered.

The county had the 9 positive results out of 335 tests reported for a positivity rate of 2.6%.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY:

323 positive test results (increase of 9)

9,391 negative test results (increase of 326)

1 death (no change)

235 estimated as recovered (no change)

WISCONSIN:

34,753 positive test results (increase of 845)

635,411 negative test results (increase of 11,857)

3,766 hospitalizations (increase of 40)

814 deaths (increase of 5)

27,329 recovered (79%)

