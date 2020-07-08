Shopko Optical sets sights on new center in La Crosse, WI

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Shopko Optical, a leader in providing trusted eye care to communities for over 40 years, is looking forward to being a part of La Crosse’s community. The new location at 1607 Losey Blvd S is expected to open in October and will be the fifth Shopko Optical center in the La Crosse area. Patients can anticipate complete eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.

“We selected this location based on its convenience for patients seeking eye care,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “We are pleased to join the La Crosse community and deliver the patient-centered care we are known for.”

With the opening of Shopko Optical in La Crosse, five to six jobs will be created.

In addition, Shopko Optical’s Project Eyecare program will work with La Crosse’s local Lions Club to identify deserving children within the area to receive a free comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.

