Allen & Andrea Sandberg, Jeff & Julie Sandberg, Rob & Lori Purdy, and Mark & Missy Sandberg
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I would like to nominate Allen and Andrea Sandberg, Jeff and Julie Sandberg, Mark and Missy Sandberg, and Rob and Lori Purdy for the Sunshine Award. These are my children and they do so much for me. They get my groceries, fix my car, and do the mowing during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Joyce Sandberg
The Annen Family
