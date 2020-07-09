Advertisement

Allen & Andrea Sandberg, Jeff & Julie Sandberg, Rob & Lori Purdy, and Mark & Missy Sandberg

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Allen and Andrea Sandberg, Jeff and Julie Sandberg, Mark and Missy Sandberg, and Rob and Lori Purdy for the Sunshine Award.  These are my children and they do so much for me.  They get my groceries, fix my car, and do the mowing during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Joyce Sandberg

The Annen Family

