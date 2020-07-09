Advertisement

Difference in face masks helping to prevent COVID-19

Health experts say masks are essential for helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Health experts say masks are essential for helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.(WEAU)
By Carly Swisher
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wearing masks is now a part of many people's daily lives due to COVID-19, but there is still some confusion over what type of mask to wear. Health experts say masks are essential for helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Health experts say it is important to wear either a cloth or surgical mask when out in public.
Health experts say it is important to wear either a cloth or surgical mask when out in public.(WEAU)

"Out in public a cloth mask is acceptable because that is preventing you from spreading anything you might be carrying," said HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Nurse Michelle Willcutt.

Willcutt says while cloth and surgical masks work for being out in public, health care workers need to wear N-95 masks.

"When they're caring for patients who are positive for COVID, they should be wearing the N-95 respirators. The N-95 is designed to prevent you from inhaling the droplet particles so it protects the wearer."

Health experts say while N-95 masks are more effective, they are made for healthcare workers. While you might not feel as comfortable going out in public without one, it is still important that you wear either a cloth mask or a surgical mask.

Willcutt says the general public does not need an N-95 mask. She says in order for one to be effective, you need to be fit tested for it. N-95 fit tests are typically only done for health care workers. If you order one online, it is most likely not going to be effective to wear in public.

“If we don’t protect our community, we very well could all end up sick and I would be willing to bet the mask is much more comfortable than a ventilator.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Judge halts 1st federal execution in 17 years, citing virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Wisconsin sets a record high for the second straight day with 845 new positive test results on Friday, Eau Claire County with 9.

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Coronavirus

How schools will look different amid the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Many school districts will be taking precautions as the school year opens.

National

US smashes record with more than 63K cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Another record-breaking day in the coronavirus pandemic as the US set a single-day high of more than 63,000 new cases on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM, CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and HILARY POWELL
International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.

National Politics

Trump downplays concerns over school reopenings; CDC won't revise guidelines

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The guidelines for schools will remain unchanged despite pressure from the president.

National Politics

AP: After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

Updated: 11 hours ago
The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups.