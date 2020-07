EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Hema Murali and Jill Pritzl for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Murali is great and has been my doctor since 2008. Mrs. Pritzl is a great teacher and always does a great job with her students.

Ryan Karls

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.