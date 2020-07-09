Advertisement

Eau Claire man charged with child porn, arrest warrant authorized

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been charged with child pornography and his arrest warrant has been authorized.

Court records show Kevin P. McCarthy, 56, has been charged with one felony county of possession of child pornography. An arrest warrant for him was authorized Thursday.

The criminal complaint says a report was called into the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department of multiple computer CDs that were found that contained “inappropriate material” on them.

Officials found sexual images of children aged five to seven years of age. Several other devices from the home were examined and showed more pornographic images and cartoons.

Editor’s Note: In an earlier version of this story the photo incorrectly identified the suspect in this case. Kevin P. McCarthy is who is charged. Kevin M. McCarthy was misidentified in a photo provided by the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Department.

