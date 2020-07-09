Advertisement

Eau Claire School District Volunteers

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the individuals volunteering at Eau Claire Schools to provide meals to those in need.  When I drive past Northstar Middle School in the early afternoon I see a group of people handing out meals to people in cars as they pull up.  These wonderful Eau Claire citizens are putting themselves at additional risk to ensure everyone who needs a meal can get one.  It touches my heart every time I see it.  It shows compassion and empathy, and I would like to recognize them for their efforts.

Lisa Cripe

