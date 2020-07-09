Eau Claire School District Volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the individuals volunteering at Eau Claire Schools to provide meals to those in need. When I drive past Northstar Middle School in the early afternoon I see a group of people handing out meals to people in cars as they pull up. These wonderful Eau Claire citizens are putting themselves at additional risk to ensure everyone who needs a meal can get one. It touches my heart every time I see it. It shows compassion and empathy, and I would like to recognize them for their efforts.

Lisa Cripe

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.