Advertisement

For 1st time, female soldier set to join a Green Beret team

is Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C. For the first time, a female soldier has graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces course and will join one of the all-male Green Beret teams, capping a yearslong campaign to move women into the military’s front-line combat jobs. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
is Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C. For the first time, a female soldier has graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces course and will join one of the all-male Green Beret teams, capping a yearslong campaign to move women into the military’s front-line combat jobs. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)(WCAX)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, a female soldier has graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces course and will join one of the all-male Green Beret teams, capping a yearslong campaign to move women into the military’s front-line combat jobs.

The unidentified woman is one of three female soldiers who have been going through the Army Special Forces qualification course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She graduated Thursday and donned her Green Beret, along with about 400 other soldiers. Defense officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters have confirmed that she is a member of the National Guard.

Lt. Gen. Fran Beaudette, commander of Army Special Operations Command, presided over the ceremony and was able to say, for the first time, that "our Green Beret men and women will forever stand in the hearts of free people everywhere."

“From here, you will go forward and join the storied formation of the Green Berets where you will do what you are trained to do: challenge assumptions, break down barriers, smash through stereotypes, innovate, and achieve the impossible,” he said.

The Army does not release the identities of its commandos or disclose to which special forces group they will be assigned.

The more than 6,700 Army Green Berets are highly trained commandos who usually work in 12-person teams. They are often used for specialized combat and counterterrorism operations and to train other nations' forces in battle skills. Many work with Afghan forces fighting the Taliban or are training troops in up to 60 countries.

The path to becoming a Green Beret consists of several phases, beginning with a grueling assessment and selection phase where commanders believe they can identify soldiers who cannot make the grade or do not belong. The bulk of those who try out fail. Some who get injured or fail are allowed to return and try again.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges

Updated: 12 minutes ago
In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status.

News

Altoona Public Library offers “Library by Appointment” hours

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Altoona Public Library is now offering “Library by Appointment” hours where patrons will be able to browse the library.

News

COVID-19 precuations in place at Fair Food Shindig in Chippewa Falls

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The Fair Food Shindig in Chippewa Falls is helping to fill a gap this summer after the fair is canceled due to COVID-19. However, this event comes at the end of a week when Chippewa County moved to a high risk level for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Judge halts 1st federal execution in 17 years, citing virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

National Politics

Storm clouds hang over Trump’s attempted campaign reboot

Updated: 1 hours ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Thursday he wants to see more people get COVID-19 so they can "start reaching an immunity."

News

$4.6 Million to City of Eau Claire for COVID-19 Response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The City of Eau Claire received $4.6 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.

Court

MN man enters not guilty plea in Buffalo County homicide, hiding corpse case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Rochester, Minnesota man has entered a not guilty plea in Buffalo County after being accused of killing and hiding the body of a woman.

National

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen sent back to federal prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was transferred to the same federal lockup in Otisville where he was serving time for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes before the coronavirus pandemic prompted his early release, his attorney said Friday.

National

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.