Free COVID-19 testing in Strum July 13

COVID-19
COVID-19(WEAU 13 News)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
STRUM, Wis. (WEAU) - A free drive-thru and walk-up testing site is available next week in Strum.

The Trempealeau County Health Department, Buffalo County Health and Human Services Department, School District of Eleva-Strum and the Wisconsin National Guard are hosting a free COVID-19 testing site.

The site will be at Eleva-Strum High School, W23597 Highway 10 on July 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 testing event is for any Wisconsin resident age 5 or older experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID 19 can be mild and include: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty

breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or new loss of taste or smell. Testing also is available for anyone who has been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Testing will be done by nasal swab and there is no cost to participate. All community members are asked to wear a mask at this event to protect the staff collecting information.

