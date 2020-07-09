Funeral information for Chippewa County home explosion victims

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Funeral information for 66-year-old Dale Lambert and 68-year-old Belinda Wedemeyer who were killed in the Chippewa County home explosion.

For Belinda Wademeyer, friends may call from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, July 13th at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and there will be a funeral service at 7 p.m. on July 13 as well at the funeral home with Rev. William P. Felix officiating. Inurnment will be in New Auburn at a later date.

For Dale Lambert, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at noon in the round pavilion at North Park on 9th Ave in Bloomer. A lunch will be served following the service with a time of fellowship until 4:00 PM.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.