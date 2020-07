EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate the ICU Staff of Marshfield Medical Center – Eau Claire for the Sunshine Award for all of the awesome care they gave out daughter even while she was dying and the care and concern given to the family gave us a loving experience even through emotional grief. Thank you, Marshfield Medical Center ICU staff!

The Annen Family

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.