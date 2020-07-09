EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Terri Ruff for the Sunshine Award. Terri is the school nurse for the Colfax School District. My daughter, a student at Colfax, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes the day after Easter. We were already in the stay-at-home order. After the diagnosis I turned to Terri day and night to guide us through some tough times and decision making of how to control blood sugars. Terri’s patience, calmness, and extensive knowledge in this area was invaluable and I can’t thank her enough for being a phone call or text away from early morning to late evening – yes, sometimes at 11:30 at night!

A Parent From Colfax

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.